IBPS Clerk Result 2017 For Prelims Exam Today: Confirmed

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS Clerk 2017 Prelims Result; Know How To Check At Ibps.in New Delhi: IBPS Clerk result 2017 for the preliminary exam will be announced today, confirmed the exam conducting body now. 'Status display will be available by late evening today,' reads the official update given by IBPS. Result will be announced for the examination held on 2, 3 and 9 December 2017 for 7000 vacancies. The main examination is scheduled to be held on 21 January 2018. The result, which will be declared in late evening today, will be available at the official website ibps.in.



Candidates need to have roll number, registration number, date of birth and password to access the result online. After checking the result, candidates can download the same.



Immediately after the declaration of the result status, the website may slow down. It is obvious as every year close to 1.5 crore candidates register for various exams conducted by the biggest bank exam conducting body. During the registration process, while downloading the admit card or while retrieving the exam results, candidates often face technical issues, which is due to the large number of candidates logging into the website at the same time.



IBPS PO Main result 2017 was declared yesterday.



The exam consisted of three sessions of English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The IBPS Clerk prelims exam carries 100 questions for 100 marks. A composite time of 1 hour was given to candidates for all three tests.



Lakhs of bank job aspirants took the exam in which 19 public sector banks participated.



IBPS clerks main examination will be held in four tests, namely General/ Financial Awareness (50 questions for 50 marks), General English (40 questions for 40 marks), Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (50 questions for 60 marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions for 50 marks). In IBPS Clerks main examination, there will be a total of 190 questions 200 marks.



IBPS will conduct preliminary examination for SO recruitment on 30 and 31 December 2017.



