Syndicate Bank PGDBF Programme 2018: 500 Seats; PO Appointment Post Course Completion

Syndicate Bank has released notification for One year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course in Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. (MaGE), Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida / Mangalore. Under the PGDBF programme, the Bank invites applications from eligible candidates for 500 available seats. Post course completion, within the stipulated time, candidates will be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I. Bank job aspirants, who wish to apply for the programme, can find the details at syndicatebank.in.Online registration will begin on 2 January 2018 and applications can be filled till 17 January 2018. Syndicate Bank will conduct the test on 18 February 2018 (tentative).'Candidates shall be selected through selection process consisting of online test followed by Group Discussion or/and Personal Interview. Admission to the One year full-time post graduate diploma course in Banking and Finance from Manipal Academy of Higher Education(MAHE) (Deemed to be University) and NITTE (Deemed to be University) to be conducted at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL). Greater Noida / Mangalore comes with the assurance of a full-fledged Banking career with Syndicate Bank on successful completion of the course,' reads the official notification.Graduates (with atleast 60% marks) and in the age group of 20-28 years are eligible to apply for the programme.Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and interview and/ or group discussion. The online test will be both objective and subjective.