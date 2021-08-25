CBI Charge Sheets Syndicate Bank Officials, 16 Others In Rs 209 Crore Fraud

The CBI found that the accused defrauded the bank with forged I-T returns with inflated income

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against businessman Anoop Bartaria and former Syndicate Bank Assistant General Manager (AGM) Adarsh Manchanda along with 16 others for allegedly defrauding the bank of Rs 209 crore, officials said.

In its charge sheet submitted before a Special Court in Jaipur, the probe agency has also charged Chartered Accountant (CA) Bharat Bomb in the matter, they said.

"It was alleged in the complaint that 118 loan accounts were sanctioned and disbursed by three branches of Syndicate Bank, namely, MI Road branch, Jaipur, Malviya Nagar Branch, Jaipur, and Udaipur branch. The 118 accounts were housing loan accounts, term loan accounts for the purchase of commercial property of World Trade Park (WTP), overdraft limits, and Foreign Letter of Credits," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

It was further alleged that Bharat Bomb had conspired with his employees and others, including the branch officials of Syndicate Bank, and got various credit facilities sanctioned.

The CBI also said that the accused cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 209.93 crore by availing loans on the basis of forged and fabricated documents, bills, quotations, certificates, among others.

It was also alleged that several of the borrowers were found to be ordinary employees in firms owned by the CA and others and not eligible for such high-value loans, Mr Joshi said.

The CBI, during its probe, found that as part of the conspiracy, Bharat Bomb, Anoop Bartaria and others allegedly approached officials of Syndicate Bank of Jaipur's MI Road Branch for getting term loans for purchasing commercial properties situated at the World Trade Park, Jaipur on the basis of forged Income Tax returns showing inflated income.

They also submitted forged quotations, invoices, purchase orders, and work orders; forged CA certificates, and audited financial statements, the CBI spokesperson said.

"It was also alleged that the then manager (Mahesh Gupta) Syndicate Bank, MI Road Branch recommended and the then AGM/Branch Head (Manchanda), Syndicate Bank, MI Road branch had sanctioned various credit facilities by violating the bank guidelines and without exercising due diligence," he said.

The said bank officials allegedly sanctioned term loans for the purchase of commercial properties, Foreign Letter of Credits, housing loans, overdraft limits, and Working Capital Term Loans to various individuals, firms, and companies linked to the said accused, he added.