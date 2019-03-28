Syndicate Bank Announces Specialist Officer Recruitment

Syndicate Bank Recruitment 2019 For 129 Manager Posts

Syndicate Bank has invited application for recruitment to Specialist Officer post in various verticals/ scales. Online registration portal will be open from March 29 and candidates can apply till April 18. A total of 129 vacancies have been notified by the Bank for Senior Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Risk Management), Manager (Law), Manager (IS Audit) and Security Officer. Selected candidates will be on a probation period of one year from the date of joining. Candidates must have required educational qualification and minimum years of experience as prescribed by the Bank.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and group discussion or interview.

The online exam will comprise questions from reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, professional knowledge relevant to the post. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The personal interview will assess the candidate's personality, level of communication, clarity & problem solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness of work in any part of the country, suitability of the post. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will be 50% for the general category and 45% for SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

The exam will be held in June 2019. Exact date will be notified to candidates later.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.