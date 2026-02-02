JKBOSE Jammu And Kashmir Class 11 Result 2025 Declared, Download Link Here

Jammu And Kashmir Class 11 Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11 October-November annual regular session 2025 result. Students can check and download their results on the official website jkbose.gov.in or through the direct link here.

Download Link - "Jammu Kashmir Class 11 Oct-Nov Result Download Link"

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website jkbose.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "View Result of Higher Secondary Part 1(Class11)".

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result Highlights

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83 per cent. Of the 81,573 students who appeared for the examination, 67,932 have passed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board conducted the Class 11 winter session examinations from November 19 to December 13, 2025. Students who are not satisfied with their results can submit grievances and apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts through the login facility on the official website.

A total of 81,469 students registered for the Class 11 October–November examination. Of these, 64,007 students were from Kashmir, while around 17,462 were from the winter zone areas of Jammu.

JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result: Details Mentioned In The Class 11 Result Marksheet

The marksheets includes the following details:

the student's name,

roll number

registration number

marks in each subject

and other information.

The Class 12 results were announced on January 14 for the October-November session. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 84 per cent. Out of 70,735 enrolled students, 59,435 candidates had successfully cleared the exam.