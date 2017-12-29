IBPS Clerk Result 2017 Today: What's Next Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for the preliminary exam conducted for recruitment of clerks. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam would have to appear in the Main examination.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS Clerk Result 2017 Today: What's Next New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for the preliminary exam conducted for recruitment of clerks. The preliminary exam was conducted in December from December 2 to December 10. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam would have to appear in the Main examination. The Main examination will be conducted in January, 2018. IBPS Clerk 2017 recruitment is being conducted for filling 7000 vacancies in participating public-sector banks.



IBPS Clerk 2017 Preliminary Result: What's Next



The candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for the Main examination which is due to be conducted on January 21, 2018. The call letters for main examination would be available for download in January 2018.



The Main examination will be conducted in Online mode. The main examination will be of two hours and forty minutes durations. There would be four sections in the question paper - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. There would be separate time allotted to each section. The test will be bilingual (Hindi and English) except for the test questions in General English section.



The detailed exam pattern along with the marks allotted to each section in the question paper is given below:

IBPS Clerk 2017 Main Exam Pattern

The exam will be objective in nature. One mark would be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect answer.



