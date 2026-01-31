TNTET 2025 Result Out: Direct Link To Check Marks, Qualifying Status Here

TNTET 2025 Result: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has declared the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their marks and qualifying status on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in, using their roll numbers.

Marks along with roll numbers and qualifying status are available in the PDF file. The TNTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 examinations were conducted on November 15 and November 16, 2025. The results have been released after evaluating the final answer key following scrutiny by subject experts.

The result status is mentioned as "Qualified" or "Not Qualified" in the PDF document.

How To check and download TNTET 2025 result

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their TNTET 2025 result:

Visit the official website of TNTET at trb.tn.gov.in

Click on the link titled "Release of Results - Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper I & II"

Select the option to check examination results for the relevant paper

The TNTET 2025 result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check your result using the roll number in the PDF and download it for future reference

The direct link to check and download the TNTET 2025 result is available here.

TNTET 2025 cut-off marks

Minimum qualifying marks (category-wise):

General category candidates must secure 90 marks, while candidates belonging to BC, BCM, MBC/DNC categories and persons with disabilities are required to secure at least 75 marks. The minimum qualifying mark for SC, SC(A), and ST candidates is 60.

According to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board, general category candidates must secure 60 per cent marks, reserved category candidates 55 per cent, and SC and ST candidates 40 per cent to qualify for the eligibility test.

What details the eligibility certificate holds

Candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks will be declared qualified and will be issued the TNTET eligibility certificate. The eligibility certificates will be issued starting February 2.