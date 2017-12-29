IBPS PO Main Results 2017 Declared; Check Now At Ibps.in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Main Exam Result 2017. The result will be available on the official website till January 1, 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS PO Main Results 2017 Declared; Check Now At Ibps.in New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Main Exam Result 2017. The result will be available on the official website till January 1, 2018. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam will have to appear for a personal interview which is the last round in the selection procedure. At present only the result status has been updated on the official website. The scores of the candidates who appeared in the exam will be updated later.



How to check IBPS PO Main Exam Result 2017?



Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in

Step two: Either click on the scrolling link for PO/MT result or click on the tab for PO/MT recruitment.

Step three: In the result window, enter your registration number and password.

Step four: Click on 'Submit'. Your result status will be displayed on the screen.



The IBPS PO Main exam was conducted on November 26, 2017. Through this recruitment 3562 vacancies would be filled. The result for the Prelims exam was released on November 2, 2017.



The call letters for the interview will be released in January 2018 and the interview will be conducted in January/February 2018.



Click here for more



Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Main Exam Result 2017. The result will be available on the official website till January 1, 2018. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam will have to appear for a personal interview which is the last round in the selection procedure. At present only the result status has been updated on the official website. The scores of the candidates who appeared in the exam will be updated later.Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.inStep two: Either click on the scrolling link for PO/MT result or click on the tab for PO/MT recruitment.Step three: In the result window, enter your registration number and password.Step four: Click on 'Submit'. Your result status will be displayed on the screen.The IBPS PO Main exam was conducted on November 26, 2017. Through this recruitment 3562 vacancies would be filled. The result for the Prelims exam was released on November 2, 2017.The call letters for the interview will be released in January 2018 and the interview will be conducted in January/February 2018.Click here for more Jobs News