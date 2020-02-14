Intelligence Bureau (IB) Releases Final Result For Security Assistant Recruitment

IB has announced the final result for Security Assistant recruitment exam

Intelligence Bureau has released the final result for the Security Assistant/ Executive exam 2018. The result pdf is available on the official website. The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I exam (objective type) held on February 17, 2019, Tier-II exam (subjective type) held on September 29, 2019 and Tier-III exam/interviews conducted in December 2019.

The roll numbers in the result pdf are not in the order of merit. The roll numbers of qualified candidates have been grouped region-wise.

IB Security Assistant Final Result: Check Here

The vacancies were meant for candidates who have passed class 10th. 'The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time,' notified IB in the recruitment advertisement.

Intelligence Bureau had announced 1,054 vacancies in 2018, the selection process for which began in February 2019. The process hit some snags in between after internet shutdown in Kashmir and then protests in Assam.

The Bureau is yet to complete the Tier II and Tier III of the selection process for Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh centres. There has been no communication from IB about when the selection process for these centres be held for these centres. The official recruitment website says that the exam and interview dates for these centres will be notified later.

Click here for more Jobs News