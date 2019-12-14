Intelligence Bureau Postpones Security Assistant Interview For Dibrugarh Centre

IB has postponed Security Assistant interview for Dibrugarh centre

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has postponed the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) interview for Dibrugarh centre scheduled on Saturday, December 14. New interview date will be notified shortly.

A notice on the IB recruitment portal says that the new date would be notified to candidates through SMS/email. However, candidates are also requested to check the application portal from time to time for future updates.

Tier III or personal interview for IB recruitment began with effect from December 10, 2019. The Interview or Personality Test carries 50 marks and all the candidates who qualified for Tier II exam are automatically qualified for Tier III.

Tier II examination was only qualifying in nature. Candidates who appeared in Tier II exam are required to obtain minimum 20/50 marks so that their marks in Tier III could be taken into account for preparing final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier I and Tier III exam. The cut-off in Tier II is same for candidates of all categories. There is no cut-off for Tier III exam.

Intelligence Bureau had announced 1024 Security Assistant/ Executive vacancies in 2018.

