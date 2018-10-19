Intellgnece Bureau Recruitment 2018: Application For 1054 Security Assistant/Executive Posts Begins Tomorrow

Intellgnece Bureau Recruitment 2018 For 1054 Security Assistant Posts

Intelligence Bureau (IB) has advertised recruitment of 1054 Security Assistant/ Executive posts. Selected candidates will be recruited in Subsidiary Intelligence Bureaux, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The online application for the recruitment will begin on October 20, 2018. The dates for admit card download and selection process will be announced later.

Important Dates

Online application begins: October 20, 2018

Last date of receiving online applications: November 10, 2018

Last date of depositing fee: November 13, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have completed matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board of education.

Candidate should also have knowledge of any of the local languages as mentioned in the official advertisement for the recruitment.

The upper age limit is 27 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Note: Candidates are advised to check detailed advertisement for age relaxation norms.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can online through MHA's website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only. Applications will not be accepted through any other mode.

The application fee is Rs. 50 (Rupees Fifty Only). Only male candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay the fee. All SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Application fee can be paid either online or offline after a gap of one day from the date of registration.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in three Tiers. the date for the selection process will be announced later.

Tier I will be a written test comprising objective questions. Tier II will be constitute a descriptive test and spoken ability test which will be assessed at the time of personal interview. Tier III is interview or personality test.

