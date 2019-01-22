HSSC Group D Posts: Allocation List Out

HSSC Group D Result: Allocation List Out

On the basis of the HSSC Group D result announced on January 19, the allocation details of 16,246 candidates have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates who have qualified the exam have been allotted Departments/ Boards and Corporations by the Commission. The Commission has also released wait list, community-wise, for the group D posts, which will remain valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation.

HSSC Group D Posts: Allocation List

Meanwhile, recruitment process is underway for more than 2000 posts notified by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). The Commission has notified various posts for which class 10 pass, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of online application is February 4. Candidates can submit online application at the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC is expected to announce the Constable written exam result soon. On January 19, HSSC had released the answer keys of the Constable exam held on December 23. The HSSC Constable exam results will be declared after scrutinizing the HSSC answer keys submitted by the candidates.

Also Read:

Civil Services Exam On June 2, UPSC To Notify Details In February

CISF Head Constable Recruitment: Online Registration Begins

HSSC Constable Exam: Answer Key Challenge Window Closes; What's Next?

Click here for more Jobs News