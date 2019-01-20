HSSC Group D Result Declared

HSSC Group D Result: Know How To Check

HSSC group D result has been declared. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result online at the official website. Candidates have been selected on the basis of written exam and socio-economic criteria and experience. The posts included in this recruitment include Peon, Beldar, Animal Attendant, Helper, Mali, Peon-cum-chowkidar etc. Candidates have been selected to fill up 18218 vacancies notified by the Commission in September, 2018. Class 10 pass candidates in the age group 18-42 years had appeared for the exam.

The Commission will release a wait list for the recruitment, which will remain valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation.

HSSC Constable Exam Answer Key

On January 19, HSSC had released the answer keys of the Constable exam held on December 23. The candidates who want to raise objections to HSSC answer key may do so till January 21, 2019. The HSSC Constable exam results will be declared after scrutinizing the HSSC answer keys submitted by the candidates.

