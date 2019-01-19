HSSC Answer Key: Haryana Police Constable Exam Keys Released; Check Here

HSSC answer key: Haryana Police constable exam keys released @ hssc.gov.in

HSSC answer key: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released the HSSC answer key of the exam held for the recruitment of male Constable (General Duty) in Police Department in the state. The HSSC answer key has been released online on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The recruitment exam for Male Constable (General Duty) in Haryana Police was conducted on December 23, 2018 in morning and evening sessions. The candidates who want to raise objections to HSSC answer key may do so till January 21, 2019. The HSSC Constable exam results will be declared after scrutinizing the HSSC answer keys submitted by the candidates.

"The Commission has uploaded the answer key, on the website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. of the above said written examination," the HSSC said.

"If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he may submit his query/objection," a Commission notice said.

HSSC answer key: Check here

Click on the links given here to check your answer keys:

HSSC answer key: Morning session

HSSC answer key: Evening session

HSSC Answer Key: How to raise objections

The candidate need to follow the steps given below to raise objections:

1. Go to www.hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on " click here for Advt. No. 3/2018" button.

3. Click on "NOTIFICATION" button given on HOME PAGE.

4. Click on https.//hkcl.co.in/hsscobj/ and submit your objection.

5. The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained.

"The candidate may submit his objection from 18.01.2019 to 21.01.2019 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/ specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination 86 Morning, or Evening Session/ Shift on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered, the HSSC said.

"The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done," the Commission added.

Click here for more Jobs News