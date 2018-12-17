HSSC Releases Haryana Police SI Answer Key, Check Here

HSSC answer key for Haryana Police SI recruitment exam has been released

The HSSC or Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key of the written examination held for the Sub Inspector (Male and Female) recruitment in the first week of December. The HSSC answer key for Haryana Police SI recruitment exam has been released on the official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the HSSC SI recruitment exam now check the preliminary keys. The written examination for recruitment of Sub Inspector in Police Department, Haryana, was conducted on December 2, 2018 (in morning and evening sessions) by the Commission.

If the candidates have any objection regarding any answer keys published by the commission, they may submit their objection to the Secretary of the Commission at email hsscsecyobiection@gmail.com from December 17, 2018 to December 19, 2018 upto 5 PM.

Haryana Police SI Answer Key 2018: Check Here

Click on this link to check your answer keys released by HSSC:

HSSC Answer key for the Post of Sub Inspector (Female)

HSSC Answer key For the Post of Sub Inspector (Male)

"The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission," the HSSC answer key notification said.

"The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination & Morning, or Evening Session/Shift on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered," the notification added.

"The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done," it said.

In HSSC SI recruitment exam, the candidates had to undergo a test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions.

The Knowledge Test for HSSC SI recruitment was of the objective type having hundred (100) multiple choice questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of ninety (90) minutes duration.

While each comet answer will get 0.8 marks, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

