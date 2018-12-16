Haryana Police Admit Card For Constable Exam Released; Direct HSSC Link Here

Haryana Police Admit Card For Constables Released @ hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released Haryana Police admit card for the male constable (General Duty) recruitment exam on Saturday. According to reports, the HSSC admit card has been released on a website hosted by the Commission. After the release of Haryana Police admit card, the examination will be held on December 23, 2018. The HSSC admit card can be accessed from an official link (also provided in this story) which is available now. The direct link for the admit card can also be found on the official website of the Commission, hssc.gov.in.

When NDTV checked last (1.28 pm on December 16, 2018), the official website of the commission was not responding.

The applicants can now directly visit the download link and get hold of the Haryana Police admit card after entering login id and password.

HSSC admit card 2018: Direct link

Click on the link given here and then follow the steps mentioned after to download your admit card:

HSSC admit card direct link

Step one: Open the link

Step two: Login to the Website after entering your Login Id and Password

Step three: Click Sign In

Step four: Download your Haryana Police admit card from next page

Candidates who have registered for the HSSC male constable recruitment exam are adviced to check the official website of the Commission for more updates updates.

As per an official notification released earlier by HSSC, no separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post in regard to exam or the Haryana Police admit card.

The HSSC will release the release the female constable admit card on December 24, 2018 for the examination scheduled to be held on December 30, 2018. The Commission will also release admit card for the male constable exam in Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State on December 24.

HSSC admit card 2018: How to download

Haryana Police Admit Card 2018: The HSSC admit card has been uploaded on hssc.gov.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your Haryana Police SI exam admit card 2018 from the official website:

Step one : Visit the official HSSC website, www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two : Click on the tab for Haryana Police exam.

Step three : Click on the admit card link relevant to your application form number.

Step four : Enter application form number and date of birth correctly.

Step five : Submit and download your admit card.

The HSSC admit card for these recruitment will be released on these dates:

HSSC Male Constable (General Duty): December 15, 2018

HSSC Female Constable (General Duty): December 24, 2018

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State: December 24, 2018

After the completion of the recruitment process, the HSSC will recommended the names of successful candidates equal to the total number of vacancies requisitioned in each category, separately to the Director General of Police for enrolment.

All candidates who are appearing for Haryana Police recruitment exam will have to undergo a test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions. The Knowledge Test for HSSC SI and Constable recruitment will be of the objective type having hundred (100) multiple choice questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of ninety (90) minutes duration.

