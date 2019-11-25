Haryana Staff Selection Commission Reschedules Recruitment Exam

The admit cards will be available from November 26.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has rescheduled the recruitment exam scheduled from December 3-December 10. As per the new schedule, the exam would continue till December 12. The said exam will be for selection of candidates for instructor post for Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana.

"Admit card for the written exam will be uploaded on the website," reads the notice released by the HSSC. "Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly. No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post," the notice also reads.

The recruitment is being held against the job advertisement number 12/ 2019. Candidates who had applied for the recruitment against the Commission's advertisement number 12/ 2019 can check the new exam dates.

