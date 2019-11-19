Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) To Conduct Exams In December

The admit cards for the HSSC instructor exam will be available from November 26.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will hold computer based test for various posts of instructors for skill development and industrial training department from December 3 to December 10. The Commission has released the exam schedule. Candidates who had applied for the recruitment against the Commission's advertisement number 12/ 2019 can check the exam dates available online.

Exam Schedule

The admit cards will be available from November 26. "Admit card for the written exam will be uploaded on the website," reads the notice released by the HSSC. "Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly. No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post," the notice also reads.

In order to manage the exam smoothly, the Commission would conduct the exams in shifts, details of which will be provided to candidates through their admit card.

The written exam will comprise 90 multiple choice questions from general awareness, reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and the relevant subject. 25% of the questions would be related to history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture, etc. of Haryana.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.