Haryana Common Entrance Test 2025 Group C Result Out, Download Scorecard Here

HSSC CET 2025 Group C Result Out: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 results for the Group C recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website, cet2025groupc.hryssc.com, using their registration number or mobile number along with the password generated during registration.
The HSSC CET 2025 exam was conducted on July 26 and 27 across Haryana for various Group C posts.
According to the qualifying criteria, general category candidates must secure at least 50% marks, while reserved category candidates need a minimum of 40% marks for selection.
This year, a total of 13.47 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET), conducted offline at 1,350 exam centres across the state.
Selection Process
The selection process includes the following stages:
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Test
Final Merit List
HSSC CET Result 2025 Out: What's Next
With the HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 now declared, shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage of the selection process for various Group C and Group D posts. The dates and detailed instructions for the subsequent rounds will be announced soon.
The scores of candidates who receive the eligibility certificate will remain valid for three years.
Documents Required For Document Verification Round
Candidates who have qualified the HSSC CET will now be called for the document verification stage.The required documents are listed below:
- Class 10 and 12 Marksheet
- Aadhaar Card
- Application Form Copy
- Graduation Marksheet