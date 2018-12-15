HSSC Male Constable Admit Card Today @ Hssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

HSSC Male Constable Admit Card 2018 @ Hssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC will release the male constable (General Duty) recruitment exam admit card today. According to a notification released by the Commission, the HSSC admit card for written examination for the male constable recruitment in the Haryana Police will be released on December 15, 2015. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2018. The admit card will be uploaded on the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the HSSC male constable recruitment exam are adviced to check the official website of the Commission for updates.

According to HSSC, no separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post in regard to exam or the Haryana Police constable admit card.

The HSSC is expected to release the female constable admit cart on December 24, 2018 for the examination scheduled on December 30, 2018. The Commission will also release admit card for the male constable exam in Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State on December 24.

HSSC admit card 2018: How to download

The HSSC admit card for male constable exam will be uploaded on hssc.gov.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your Haryana Police SI exam admit card 2018:

Step one : Visit the official HSSC website, www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two : Click on the tab for Haryana Police exam.

Step three : Click on the admit card link relevant to your application form number.

Step four : Enter application form number and date of birth correctly.

Step five : Submit and download your admit card.

The constable recruitment exams scheduled by HSSC for jobs in Haryana Police will be held on December 23, 2018 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday), from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. (Evening Session) at various districts of Haryana state.

HSSC admit card 2018: Important Dates

The HSSC admit card for these recruitment will be released on these dates:

HSSC Male Constable (General Duty): December 15, 2018

HSSC Female Constable (General Duty): December 24, 2018

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State: December 24, 2018

After the completion of the recruitment process, the HSSC will recommended the names of successful candidates equal to the total number of vacancies requisitioned in each category, separately to the Director General of Police for enrolment.

