HSSC Clerk Exam Date, Admit Card Details Released. Check Here

HSSC Clerk exam date: The HSSC exams will be held from September 21 to 23 in various shifts.

HSSC Clerk exam date: Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released the HSSC Clerk exam details on the official website. The HSSC Clerk recruitment exam will be held from September 21 to 23 in various shifts. The HSSC Clerk admit card will be released on September 14, according to an official notification released by the Commission. The HSSC Clerk admit card will be released for the recruitment is being conducted to various departments, boards, corporations of state of Haryana. The HSSC Clerk admit card will be released at hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Clerk exam will be held for a total marks of 100.

Read: Haryana Announces Vacancies For 10th Pass, Diploma Holders, Graduates

Written examination will carry 90 Marks while the socio-economic criteria and experience of the candidate will carry 10 Marks.

The examination for the said post will comprise of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and divided into two portions comprising:-

a) 75% weightage for General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable.

b) 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

Read: Haryana Announces More Than 3000 Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies

Each question will carry equal marks.

"No applicant shall be given more than 10 marks for socio-economic criteria and experience under any circumstances," the notification said.

"Admit Card for written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission Web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit cards from the Commission Web-site from 14.09.2019 onwards," the notification regarding HSSC Clerk admit card said.

Read: HSSC Announces Written Exam Result For Sub-Inspector Post In Food And Supplies Department

Important instructions for the candidates for written examination are available on Commission's website.

"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has fixed the written examination OPTICAL MARKS RECOGNITION SHEETS BASED (OMR BASED) for the post of CLERK, against ADVT. NO. 5/2019, Cat. No. 01 of various Departments/Boards/Corporations of Haryana to be held on dated 21.09.2019 (Saturday) from 04:30 P.M to 06:00 P.M (Only Evening Session), 22.09.2019 (Sunday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M. (Evening Session) and 23.09.2019 (Monday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M (Evening Session) at various districts," said the notification regarding HSSC Clerk Exam date.

Read: Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Constable GD Result For 2150 Vacancies

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.