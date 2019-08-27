Haryana Announces Vacancies For 10th Pass, Diploma Holders, Graduates

HSSC Recruitment announced for 10th pass, diploma holders, graduates and post-graduates

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced various vacancies for which the online application process will begin on September 6, 2019. The vacant posts include Assistant Manager with various departments, Assistant Accountant, Tubewell Operator, Pipe Fitter, Legal Assistant, Tracer, Accounts Clerk, Clerk, Chargeman, Welder, Mason etc. The total number of vacancies available is 755 and the post-wise number of vacancies vary according to the post.

The application process will begin on September 6 and conclude on September 22, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is September 26.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official recruitment notification for post and vacancy details, corresponding eligibility criteria, and post-wise application fee.

Many of these vacancies are re-advertised vacancies, i.e. these vacancies were advertised earlier by the Commission but no recruitment process could be initiated and hence the Commission cancelled the advertisement.

The candidates who had earlier applied against these posts and are eligible against the re-advertised posts will be given age relaxation (if required) and such candidates will also be exempted from the payment of application fee. However, such candidates will have to apply afresh along with proof of depositing the application fee. They are required to upload the fee Challan/credit certificate issued by Treasury/e-Challan as the case may be, along with the fresh application form and will have to produce the original Challan/credit certificate issued by Treasury /e-Challan at the time of verification.

The selection will be on the basis of performance in written examination and socio-economic criteria and work experience. The weightage for performance in written exam is 90 per cent and to socio-economic criteria is 10 per cent.

The written exam will be conducted for 90 marks. The written examination will have two parts. Part A will have 75% weightage and will have questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable. Part B will have 25% weightage and will have questions from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

