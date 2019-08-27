Haryana Announces More Than 3000 Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies

HSSC PGT recruitment 2019 announced, application will begin next week

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released recruitment notification for Post Graduate Teachers H.E.S. II (Group B Services). The number of vacancies available is 3,864. Out of the total vacancies available 37 are for Mewat Cadre only and 3,827 are for the rest of Haryana. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online from September 2, 2019. The last date to apply for Haryana PGT recruitment is September 18 and to pay application fee is September 24, 2019.

Anyone who has qualified in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) or School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) is eligible to apply for this recruitment. Apart from the teacher eligibility test, other mandatory eligibility criteria include minimum 50 per cent marks after taking average of any three examinations from 10th, 12th, graduation, and post-graduation.

The candidate must also have studied either Hindi or Sanskrit in matriculation or higher degree and should have minimum 50 per cent marks in post-graduation. In case of PGT Computer Science, the candidate must have at least 55 per cent marks in post-graduation or graduation.

Applicants must be minimum 18 years of age or maximum 42 years of age to be considered eligible for PGT post. Candidates can refer to the official recruitment notification for relaxation in upper age limit.

The selection will be on the basis of performance in written examination and socio-economic criteria and work experience. The weightage for performance in written exam is 90 per cent and to socio-economic criteria is 10 per cent.

The written exam will be conducted for 90 marks. The written examination will have two parts. Part A will have 75% weightage and will have questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable. Part B will have 25% weightage and will have questions from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

