HSSC Announces Written Exam Result For Sub-Inspector Post In Food And Supplies Department

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for the written examination conducted for recruitment on the post Sub Inspector of Food & Supplies Department, Haryana. The result for the written examination is available on the official website for HSSC. The candidates who have qualified will now appear for scrutiny of documents. The scrutiny will be held on August 23, 2019.

HSSC SI Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result pdf link for SI written exam.

Step four: Download the pdf and search for your roll number.

HSSC SI Written Exam Result Direct Link

The scrutiny of documents for shortlisted candidates will be held on August 23 at Commission's office Bays No. 67-70, Sector- 2, Panchkula. The candidates must report by 9:00 am and should carry documents in original, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one Id Proof and a copy of the downloaded application form.

The Commission has shortlisted candidates for recruitment on 80 vacant SI posts. The final list will be prepared after the scrutiny of documents is complete.

