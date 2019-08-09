Haryana Staff Selection Commission Announces Constable GD Result For 2150 Vacancies

HSSC Constable GD final result released on official website

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the post of Male Constable (GD) advertised in 2015. The result was withheld earlier due to court orders. However, after instruction from the state government 'that in respect of all advertisements where result of SBC has been put on hold due to Court Orders, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall treat the SBC posts to be under the Unreserved/General Category', HSSC has released the result finally.

Including the 500 SBC posts, the final result has been released for total 2150 posts.

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

Step three: Click on the pdf link for the result.

Step four: Download the result pdf and check for your roll number.

HSSC Male Constable GD Final Result: Direct Link

The result has been prepared on the basis of Interview-cum-Personality Test (I-PT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Knowledge Test (KT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

The cut off marks for General category is 64.50, for SC category is 54.44, for BCA category is 57.95, and for BCB category is 61.40.

The result of EBPG category (13 Posts) has been withheld in compliance of Punjab and Haryana High Court order dated May 16, 2019. The EBPG Category candidates, except those who have availed the benefit of relaxation in Age, Height and chest have been considered against general category vacancies.

