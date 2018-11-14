HSSC Police Admit Card, Exam Dates Announced, Check Here

HSSC Police Recruitment 2018: SI, Constable Admit Card, Exam Dates Announced @ Hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has announced the exam and admit card dates for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Constables in state police and Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State. The HSSC exam dates and HSSC admit card details have been released on the official website, hssc.gov.in. HSSC will hold Optical Mark Recognition (OMR Sheets based) written exam for the post of Sub Inspector (Male), Sub Inspector (Female), Male Constable (General Duty), Female Constable (General Duty) and Male Constable (GD) in Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State in December. The HSSC admit card for these exams will be released in November and December.

The exams will be held on on December 2, 2018 (Sunday), December 23, 2018 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday), from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. (Evening Session) at various districts of Haryana state.

HSSC admit card 2018: Important Dates

The HSSC admit card for these recruitment will be released on these dates:

HSSC Sub Inspector (Male): November 26, 2018

HSSC Sub Inspector (Female): November 26, 2018

HSSC Male Constable (General Duty): December 15, 2018

HSSC Female Constable (General Duty): December 24, 2018

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State: December 24, 2018

HSSC SI, Constable Exam 2018: Pattern

The detailed procedure of Knowledge Test shall be as follows:

All candidates shall have to undergo test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions.

The Knowledge Test for HSSC SI and Constable recruitment will be of the objective type having hundred (100) multiple choice questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of ninety (90) minutes duration.

While each comet answer will get 0.8 marks, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. It shall (b) The Knowledge Test shall be of the objective type having hundred (100) multiple choice questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of ninety (90) minutes duration. While each correct answer will get 0.8 marks, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. It will be held simultaneously for all candidates, wherever possible.

The medium of examination will be bilingual i.e. both in English as well as Hindi. The test paper will include questions on General studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc.

There will be at least (10) questions relating to basic knowledge of computer.

The standard of questions will be as expected of an educated person having passed 10+2 examinations of Board of School Education Haryana for the post of Constable and have graduated from a recognized University for the post of Sub-Inspector, said a statement from HSSC.

However, the persons who possess the educational qualifications as per the Punjab Police Rules will also be eligible.

