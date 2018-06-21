Haryana SSC Invites Applications For 7110 Constable, SI Posts Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified recruitment to 7110 Constable and Sub Inspector posts.

Share EMAIL PRINT HSSC Recruitment 2018 For 7110 Constable, SI Posts New Delhi: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified recruitment to 7110 Constable and Sub Inspector posts. Applicants should note that the notification has been re-advertised. The first notification was released in April and applications were invited till May 30, 2018. Out of the total number of posts 6647 are for Constable (male and female) and the rest for Sub Inspector. For the constable post 10+2 pass candidates are eligible. Graduates are eligible to apply for Sub Inspector post. Details of the recruitment are available at hssc.gov.in.



Haryana SSC will be selected on the basis on their performance in the knowledge test (80% weightage), physical screening test and physical measurement test. In addition to this, additional qualification will fetch candidates around 10% weightage. Additional 10% weightage will also be given on special conditions (details of which are available in the official notification).



During document verification, candidates should carry the printed copy of the application form along with original certificates and the photocopy (self attested). Candidates should also take their ID proof: Driving License, Passport, Voter Card, Pan Card, Aadhaar Card, etc.



The last date for submission of application form is July 2, 2018. Applicants should deposit the application fees latest by July 5, 2018.



