Haryana Students Who Stabbed Principal Over 'Haircut' Had Also Threatened To Kill Son

The two students who stabbed a principal of a school in Haryana's Hisar because he asked them to get a haircut had threatened him before as well and demanded Rs 10 lakh to not kill his son, police have said.

An earlier video of the students, who are on the run, threatening the principal has also emerged.

In the video, which begins with the Class 12 students using expletives against the principal - Jagbir Singh of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bas Badshahpur village in Hisar - the two boys can be heard saying Rs 10 lakh is not a big sum and the life of his son was at stake.

"The video makes it appear that the boys had been influenced by members of some gang. There are several fan pages on social media these days. All of these things will become clear once the boys are rounded up," said Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Amit Yashvardhan.

Mr Singh, 50, was killed at 10.30 am on Thursday, which was also Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to honouring teachers. Mr Yadhvardhan said the students got enraged when the principal asked them to get a haircut, look presentable and follow the school's rules. The boys used a folding knife to stab Mr Singh multiple times, and he bled to death.

CCTV footage showed the boys throwing away the knife and running away while staff members rushed the principal to a hospital.

The knife and the footage have been seized by the police.