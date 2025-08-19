Mobile Internet Suspended in 2 Haryana Districts Amid Unrest Over Teacher's Death

Amid widespread public outrage over the death of a 19-year-old teacher, the Haryana government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of mobile internet, and bulk SMS and dongle services, while allowing voice calls, in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours.

Manisha's body was found in a field in Bhiwani on August 13. She had been missing since August 11, after leaving school, purportedly to inquire about admission at a nursing college. The death caused massive outrage, with people blocking key roads in the district and the opposition parties, including the Congress, demanding a CBI probe.

Although the order does not make a reference to the teacher's death, sources said it has been issued in the wake of developments pertaining to the case.

Issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, the order said that internet suspension will be in force from 11 am on August 19 till 11 am on August 21.

"It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani & Charkhi Dadri vide their requests dated August 19 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage to public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquillity in the district Bhiwani & Charkhi Dadri... This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order," it said.

The order further stated that the internet could be misused to spread inflammatory material and false rumours through social media or messaging services to disrupt peace and damage public assets.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," it said.

Meanwhile, the emergence of a "suicide note" in the death case on Monday turned the investigation on its head.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar had said the note was found near Manisha's body in a bag, which also had her Aadhaar card and other documents. He also said that there was proof of Manisha buying insecticide.

"In the viscera sample, the presence of insecticide has been confirmed in the body. So, there is self-purchase, there is a suicide note, there is poison in the body," he said.

The playschool teacher's family members, however, have insisted that she was murdered.

The opposition parties have also flayed the BJP-led state government, claiming that the alleged murder was proof of a breakdown of law and order under the saffron party.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the role of the state government and police had been negligent and irresponsible, and an "unfortunate attempt is being made to prove the whole case as a suicide."

