Group Of Boys Stab Class-10 Student To Death In Haryana: Cops

Further probe is underway, say officials (Representational)
Kaithal:

A group of boys allegedly stabbed a Class-10 student to death at a village in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, two groups of students got into an argument on Wednesday. On the pretext of settling the dispute, Navraj and some other students were called to a canal, where he was attacked with sticks and knives.

Many students from the rival group were present when Navraj reached the canal, police said.

The attackers fled after an alarm was raised, while Navraj died during treatment at a hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by Navraj's father Mangal Singh, a resident of Kharkaan village, police have registered a case against five named and 12 unknown accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Haryana, Haryana News
