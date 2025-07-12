<i>"Haryanavi Bol"</i>: Man Confronts Marathi Worker, But The Ending Surprises All

As language-related tensions rise in Maharashtra, a new video from Haryana has gone viral on social media, this time offering a message of unity. Amid recent reports of confrontations over language, a clip posted by a man named Manu Sharma is receiving praise for its unexpected twist.

In the video, Sharma is seen calling out to workers in a field, asking who among them is from Maharashtra. A man responds, saying he is from Nashik. Sharma then asks him to speak in Haryanvi. When the worker says he cannot, Sharma questions how he can work in Haryana without knowing the local language.

Just as tension begins to rise, Sharma smiles and says, "It's okay. If you don't work here, who else will?" He adds, "Do whatever you want; you're living in India.Its your country," ending the video with a message of inclusivity and acceptance.

The video has got multiple reactions and over 50,000 likes. While many online are applauding the video for promoting unity, others have questioned its authenticity, claiming it appears scripted and the worker may not be Marathi. Nonetheless, the video has sparked a conversation about linguistic harmony in a culturally diverse country like India.

"This is a false video. Marathi people speak Nashik instead of Nashik," commented a user.

"Stop language politics; don't you feel ashamed of harassing poor people? If the demand is right, then it's okay. Marathi is necessary in villages, banks, and government offices, but why trouble the person who works all day to earn 100 rupees?" wrote another user.

"We need more and more people who think of binding the country together. Very proud that your take reflects the true essence of our nation. Much love to the Tau," commented a third user.