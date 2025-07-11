4 Minors Detained For Stabbing Haryana School Principal To Death

The four students who allegedly murdered their school principal in Haryana's Hisar have been detained, said the police on Friday.

While two of the students carried out the attack, the other two helped plan it and provided the weapon - a folding knife, said the police.

Jagbir Singh, 50, principal of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School at Hisar's Bas Badshahpur village, was stabbed with a knife three times after he asked the students to get a haircut and follow discipline.

The CCTV footage shows three to four boys in school uniform, all minors and friends from the same school, fleeing from the scene, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hansi, Amit Yashvardhan said. Based on a tip-off, all four were caught at Mundhal bus stand, still wearing uniform, the police official added.

"The team immediately raided there and rounded up all four. These boys are minors, so their identity cannot be revealed," he said.

During interrogation, the boys confessed that they were angry with the principal for asking them to stay away from drugs and getting a haircut.

"Apart from this, he (the Principal) used to tell them not to bring any such thing in their bag which was prohibited in the school, but they did not improve. When the Principal repeatedly warned them to improve, they considered it as a grudge and committed the crime," the police said.

Police are also investigating a video where the boys demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. It is suspected they may have been influenced by a criminal gang through social media, the police officer said.

Two of the accused belong to the same village as the Principal, the superintendent added. After the murder, the students stole a bike and went to different locations. Theft charges have also been added to the FIR, the officer further said.

In a tragic coincidence, the principal was killed, allegedly by the students, on Guru Purnima day, an occasion to show respect to teachers and mentors.