2 Students Murder Haryana School Principal. He Asked Them To Get A Haircut

The principal of a school in Haryana's Hisar was stabbed to death, allegedly by two Class 12 students. The minors allegedly stabbed the Principal with a knife multiple times after he asked them to get a haircut and follow discipline. Police are investigating the matter. The minors have not been detained yet. In a tragic coincidence, this happened on a day observed as Guru Purnima to show respect to teachers and mentors.

Jagbir Singh, 50, principal of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School at Hisar's Bas Badshahpur village, was stabbed around 10.30 am today. He suffered serious injuries in the attack and died on the spot. The shocking incident sparked panic on the campus.

Local police were called in, and a team of cops reached the school soon after. Amit Yashvardhan, Superintendent of Police for Hansi, said that the preliminary investigation had revealed that the Principal had asked the students to get a haircut, dress properly and follow the school's rules and regulations. Mr Singh told the teenagers to mend their ways and noted that they had been warned multiple times.

This infuriated the Class 12 students. They fished out a folding knife and stabbed Mr Singh multiple times. He collapsed on the spot and bled to death, police have said. CCTV footage from inside the campus shows the boys running after stabbing the Principal. One of them is seen throwing the folding knife away -- the murder weapon. Other students and school staff are then seen carrying the Principal to a car to rush him to the hospital.

Mr Yashvardhan said the two students are minors and have not been taken into custody yet. Police have scanned CCTV footage of the school premises and are recording the statements of eyewitnesses. The senior police officer said the exact circumstances of the murder will be known only after the postmortem report and a detailed investigation.