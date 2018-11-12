HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018 For Second Batch Exam Expected Today

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the next batch of Group D examination today. The admit cards will be released on the official website. The first batch of the exam for HSSC Group D recruitment was held on November 10 and November 11. The second batch of examination will be held on November 17 and November 18.

The admit cards for the exams held on November 10 and 11 were released on November 2, 2018. The admit cards for exams scheduled on November 17 and 18 were scheduled to be released on November 7, however it was postponed due to the Diwali festival holidays.

The admit card is now expected to be released today.

The admit card will be released application form no. wise as was the case the first time. The HSSC group D admit cards will be released for application form number 482280529 onward.

HSSC Group D Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official HSSC website: www.hssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the tab for Group D posts.

Step three: Click on the admit card link relevant to your application form number.

Step four: Enter application form number and date of birth correctly.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

