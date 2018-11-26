HSSC SI Admit Card Today

HSSC SI Admit Card: Know How TO Download

HSSC SI admit card will be released today. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit cards online at the official website hssc.gov.in. HSSC SI admit card will be released for both Sub Inspector (male and female) posts. Candidates can download the same using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details. Before the exam day, candidates are suggested to read the instructions carefully on the admit card. Candidates must be well acquainted with the do's and don't's of the examination. Candidates who have registered for the HSSC SI recruitment exam are advised to read the instructions on the HSSC admit card carefully and follow the same strictly, said a notification from the Commission.

HSSC SI exam will be held on December 2, 2018. The exam will be held in two shifts: 10.30 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Other recruitment exams schedule by HSSC for jobs in Haryana Police will be held on December 23, 2018 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday), from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. (Evening Session) at various districts of Haryana state.

