HSSC SI Admit Card 2018 Soon @ Hssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

HSSC SI Admit Card 2018 Expected On November 26 @ Hssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

HSSC admit card for written examination for the Sub Inspector (Male and Female) recruitment will be released on November 26, 2018. The HSSC Sub Inspector admit card will be uploaded on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the HSSC SI recruitment exam are advised to read the instructions on the HSSC admit card carefully and follow the same strictly, said a notification from the Commission. The HSSC SI recruitment exam will be held on December 2, 2018 for both Male and Female recruitment.

According to HSSC, no separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post in regard to exam or the SI admit card.

The HSSC SI exam will be held from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. (Evening Session) on December 2, 2018 (Sunday).

Other recruitment exams schedule by HSSC for jobs in Haryana Police will be held on December 23, 2018 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday), from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. (Evening Session) at various districts of Haryana state.

HSSC admit card 2018: Important Dates

The HSSC admit card for these recruitment will be released on these dates:

HSSC Sub Inspector (Male): November 26, 2018

HSSC Sub Inspector (Female): November 26, 2018

HSSC Male Constable (General Duty): December 15, 2018

HSSC Female Constable (General Duty): December 24, 2018

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State: December 24, 2018

Check HSSC exam patter and other details here

After the completion of the recruitment process, the HSSC will recommended the names of successful candidates equal to the total number of vacancies requisitioned in each category, separately to the Director General of Police for enrolment.

