RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: 'Check Official Website' Says Official

No confirmation on RRB ALP Technician revised result yet

RRB ALP Result 2018: The air around RRB ALP Technician result declaration is still unclear. After many speculations by several media outlets that the revised result for RRB ALP Technician exam will be releases today, candidates received some sort of confirmation yesterday. An RRB official, yesterday, confirmed to NDTV that no date has been fixed yet for RRB ALP Technician revised result and that reports which suggest that the revised result will be released on November 26, 2018 are not correct.

Initially, RRBs had released result for the CBT conducted for RRB ALP Technician recruitment on November 2, 2018. Along with the result, RRBs had also released the model question paper and final answer key based on which the scores of the candidates were calculated.

After the RRB ALP Technician first CBT result declaration, RRBs received representation from candidates on the final answer key. Consequent to this, RRBs have decided to review the received representations and will release revised answer key and shortlist of candidates who have been deemed qualified for the RRB ALP Technician second CBT.

It should be noted that the recruitment process for ALP and Technicians involve first stage CBT, which has already been conducted, and second stage CBT which will be conducted on December 24, 2018.

Following the pattern RRB has followed previously, it can be expected that RRBs will release a notification before result declaration about possible result date/s. Candidates who are waiting for the RRB ALP Technician revised shortlist are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates and not believe any unscrupulous sources.

