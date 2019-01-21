Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Jobs: Apply Before February 4

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Know How To Apply

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts for which class 10 pass, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of online application is February 4. Candidates can submit online application at the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Turner Instructor: 61 posts

Fitter Instructor: 95 posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor: 66 posts

Craft Instructor Stenography (Hindi): 17 posts

Craft Instructor Stenography (English): 20 posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Instructor: 50 posts

Senior Instructor Hospitality: 3 posts

Food Production Instructor: 4 posts

Food & Beverage Service Instructor: 1 post

Lab Attendant Food Production Instructor: 4 posts

Health Sanitary Instructor: 5 posts

Litho Offset Machine Minder Instructor: 3 posts

Desk Top Publisher Operator Instructor: 2 posts

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Instructor: 4 posts

Electrician Instructor: 100 posts

Mechanic Electronics Instructor: 35 posts

Interior Decoration and Designing Instructor: 3 posts

Mechanic Consumer Electronics Instructor: 7 posts

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance Instructor: 3 posts

Sheet Metal Worker Instructor: 7 posts

Wireman Instructor: 35 posts

Millwright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor: 32 posts

Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/Electronics) Instructor: 14 posts

Painter (General) Instructor: 20 posts

Plastic Processing Operator Instructor: 3 posts

Foundry man (Moulder) Instructor: 1 post

Plumber Instructor: 36 posts

Instrument Mechanic Instructor: 5 posts

Mechanic Agriculture Machinery Instructor: 3 posts

Architectural Assistant: 4 posts

Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance Instructor: 2 posts

Mechanic Computer Hardware Instructor: 8 posts

Tractor Mechanic Instructor: 13 posts

Machinist Instructor: 40 posts

Carpenter Instructor: 33 posts

Mechanic Diesel Instructor: 24 posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle Instructor: 32 posts

Machinist-Grinder Instructor: 4 posts

Tool & Die Maker (Dies & Moulds) Instructor: 5 posts

Draughtsman (Civil): 53 posts

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 30 posts

Craft Instructor (women) Fashion Technology: 4 posts

Craft Instructor (women) Hair & Skin Care: 19 posts

Craft Instructor (women) Dress Making: 20 posts

Craft Instructor (women) Embroidery & Needle Work: 4 posts

Craft Instructor (women) Computer Aided Embroidery: 13 posts

Craft Instructor (women) Cutting & Sewing: 20 posts

