Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Jobs: Apply Before February 4

The last date for submission of online application is February 4. Candidates can submit online application at the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Updated: January 21, 2019
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts for which class 10 pass, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of online application is February 4. Candidates can submit online application at the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

  • Turner Instructor: 61 posts
  • Fitter Instructor: 95 posts
  • Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor: 66 posts
  • Craft Instructor Stenography (Hindi): 17 posts
  • Craft Instructor Stenography (English): 20 posts
  • Computer Operator and Programming Assistant Instructor: 50 posts
  • Senior Instructor Hospitality: 3 posts
  • Food Production Instructor: 4 posts
  • Food & Beverage Service Instructor: 1 post
  • Lab Attendant Food Production Instructor: 4 posts
  • Health Sanitary Instructor: 5 posts
  • Litho Offset Machine Minder Instructor: 3 posts
  • Desk Top Publisher Operator Instructor: 2 posts
  • Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Instructor: 4 posts
  • Electrician Instructor: 100 posts
  • Mechanic Electronics Instructor: 35 posts
  • Interior Decoration and Designing Instructor: 3 posts
  • Mechanic Consumer Electronics Instructor: 7 posts
  • Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance Instructor: 3 posts
  • Sheet Metal Worker Instructor: 7 posts
  • Wireman Instructor: 35 posts
  • Millwright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor: 32 posts
  • Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/Electronics) Instructor: 14 posts
  • Painter (General) Instructor: 20 posts
  • Plastic Processing Operator Instructor: 3 posts
  • Foundry man (Moulder) Instructor: 1 post
  • Plumber Instructor: 36 posts
  • Instrument Mechanic Instructor: 5 posts
  • Mechanic Agriculture Machinery Instructor: 3 posts
  • Architectural Assistant: 4 posts
  • Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance Instructor: 2 posts
  • Mechanic Computer Hardware Instructor: 8 posts
  • Tractor Mechanic Instructor: 13 posts
  • Machinist Instructor: 40 posts
  • Carpenter Instructor: 33 posts
  • Mechanic Diesel Instructor: 24 posts
  • Mechanic Motor Vehicle Instructor: 32 posts
  • Machinist-Grinder Instructor: 4 posts
  • Tool & Die Maker (Dies & Moulds) Instructor: 5 posts
  • Draughtsman (Civil): 53 posts
  • Draughtsman (Mechanical): 30 posts
  • Craft Instructor (women) Fashion Technology: 4 posts
  • Craft Instructor (women) Hair & Skin Care: 19 posts
  • Craft Instructor (women) Dress Making: 20 posts
  • Craft Instructor (women) Embroidery & Needle Work: 4 posts
  • Craft Instructor (women) Computer Aided Embroidery: 13 posts
  • Craft Instructor (women) Cutting & Sewing: 20 posts

