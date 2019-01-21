HSSC Constable Exam: Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today; What's Next?

Candidates can challenge the official answer key released by HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can challenge the HSSC Constable answer key till 5 pm today at hssc.gov.in. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. "The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done," said the Commission. "The candidates are advised to clearly/ specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination 86 Morning, or Evening Session/ Shift on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered," the Commission added.

HSSC Constable Answer Key: Know How To Raise Objection

The result of the written exam will be decided by the Commission after considering the objections raised against the preliminary answer key.

Candidates equaling 7 times the total number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the physical screening test, which would be qualifying in nature. Candidates who fail to meet the physical standards prescribed in the notification, will be disqualified for further selection process.

HSSC Group D Result

For recruitment to the posts like Peon, Beldar, Animal Attendant, Helper, Mali, Peon-cum-chowkidar etc. HSSC had conducted written exam in December. The exam results have been declared. A total of 18218 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. HSSC Group D Result

Click here for more Jobs News