CISF Head Constable Recruitment: Online Registration Begins

CISF Recruitment 2019 For 429 Head Constable Post Begins

Online registration for head constable recruitment under the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun. A total of 429 posts have been notified by the CISF out of which 64 posts will be filled through limited departmental competitive exam. CISF will select candidates on the basis of physical standard test, documentation, computer based test, skill test and medical examination. Candidates should refer to the official website cisfrectt.in for details in this regard.

CISF Head Constable Post: Apply Online

Candidates who have cleared 10+2 exam and are within 18-25 years of age are eligible to apply for this job. The application must be submitted only through online mode to the concerned CISF Zonal DIsG (Regional Recruitment Centres) as mentioned on the recruitment notification against each States.

10% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates. If the same remains vacant the same will be filled by male candidates.

"On appointment they shall be entitled for the pension benefits as per the "New Restructured Defined Contributory Pension Scheme" applicable for the new entrants to the Central Government services with effect from 01-01-2004," reads the job notice.

The last date for submission of applications is February 20.

Click here for more Jobs News