In New Scam, Fraudsters Pose As CISF Personnel To Dupe People

After digital arrests and investment scams, a new kind of con has come to light in which criminals pose as personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to defraud people.

The scam involving CISF personnel includes many methods. The key component is that a fake CISF ID card is shared with a photograph showing the criminal wearing the force's uniform.

Several people across India use online platforms to put up their house or flat for rent. From such platforms, the fraudsters obtain the contact details of the house owners.

They tell the targets that they are posted as a sub-inspector or constable in the CISF, they are being transferred, and they need a place to stay. The fraudsters also share the fake CISF ID along with fake Aadhar and PAN cards.

They then obtain the bank details of the house owners under the pretext of transferring rent. Shortly after, money vanishes from the house owners' bank accounts.

The second method involves a fake CISF official under the name Aniket Vijay Verma posting ads on platforms such as Facebook and OLX.

The posts on these platforms states that the man is working for CISF and wants to sell his household items as he is being transferred. People are deceived and subsequently defrauded.

On such platforms, the fraudsters also post advertisements to sell their vehicles. Interested buyers are told to transfer money quickly, as the "fake" CISF official is being transferred.

The buyers are told the vehicle will be delivered to their doorstep as soon as the money is transferred. However, this doesn't happen, and the buyers are duped.

"Don't Immediately Trust..."

Speaking with NDTV India, CISF Public Relations Officer (PRO) Saroj Bhupendra said people need to be cautious about such fake advertisements.

"Don't immediately trust anyone who shares their service ID card. One should avoid falling prey to such scams and gather complete information first. No transactions should be made over the phone or in a text message without meeting them," Bhupendra said.

The officer also pointed out that since CISF personnel are deployed in almost every city, it is easy to believe such fake advertisements.

The CISF had also issued an advisory in January.

"It is to bring to your kind notice that there has been a significant rise in online selling scams with fraudulent individuals posing as CISF personnel and using fake IDs to deceive the public and extract payments. We urge everyone to exercise caution while engaging in online transactions. If you suspect any fraudulent activity, please refrain from making payments and report the matter immediately to National Cybercrime Helpline No. 1930," the force said.