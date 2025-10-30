Central Force CISF Takes Over Security Of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has moved a step closer towards starting commercial operations, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) formally being inducted to take charge of security at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

"Marking a key step towards operational readiness, the Central Industrial Security Force will provide comprehensive airport security, from access control and perimeter safety to surveillance and contingency response," a statement from the NMIA said.

CISF has been formally inducted to take charge of security at Navi Mumbai International Airport.



Marking a key step towards operational readiness, the Central Industrial Security Force will provide comprehensive airport security, from access control and perimeter safety to… pic.twitter.com/KditacTETT — Navi Mumbai International Airport (@navimumairport) October 29, 2025

In the initial phase, 900 CISF personnel will be deployed, with the strength expanding to 1,800 as operations scale up.

"Together, NMIAL and CISF reaffirm their commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and world-class airport environment," the NMIA said in a post on social media platform X.

Praveer Ranjan, Director-General, CISF, addressed the media following the induction of CISF at NMIA -- a significant milestone as it became the 71st airport to come under the elite CISF cover.

"We are being inducted into our 71st airport. The last airport was at Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. This is the 71st airport which has come to CISF. It is a very important development as it is going to be one of the biggest international airports in times to come with almost 40 million passengers annually. This will have domestic, international and cargo operations and from that point of view it is strategically very important for us," Ranjan added.

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be one of the most modern airports in India with a technology-driven approach. It will be 5G-'Connected NMIA' to boost efficiency and productivity, and will have data-driven insights improve turnaround time (TAT).

Other tech features include seamless, contact-free processing under Digi Yatra, zero manual ID/boarding pass checks, baggage tracking as per IATA 753, Wi-Fi-enabled airport with strong cybersecurity, smart traffic management with automated communication, advanced tracking systems; the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring, an automated baggage handling system, and Aviio—the in-house app for airport stakeholders.

Speaking about the technology, Ranjan said, "CISF is committed to provide world-class security, and we are committed to follow all the security norms, and the management has already provided us with the best of the equipment. So, we are all well-prepared and ready to face the challenge. And I am sure, in times to come, the cooperation with the Navi Mumbai International Airport management and CISF will make us stronger. We will facilitate in whatever manner possible to make it a world-class airport."

"Security operations at NMIA will be carried out in close coordination with all stakeholders, encompassing both core and non-core areas and reaffirmed the Force's unwavering commitment to professionalism, vigilance and a passenger-friendly approach, ensuring the highest standards of aviation security," Praveer Ranjan said.

DG CISF Addresses Media on CISF Induction at Navi Mumbai International Airport.



Shri Praveer Ranjan,DG, CISF, addressed the media following the induction of CISF at NMIA — marking a significant milestone as the 71st airport to come under the elite CISF security cover.



He stated… pic.twitter.com/7rXSEvbXlq — CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8. The airport is expected to boost trade and tourism for Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan area.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has awarded 'NMI' as the location code to Mumbai's second airport. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have already announced plans to begin operations at the new airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities. Once completed, the airport will serve 90 million passengers and manage over 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo a year.

The NMIA is located about 40 km east of South Mumbai and around 35 km southeast from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in Panvel Taluka, Raigad district of Maharashtra. It is situated in centre of Navi Mumbai, between Amra Marg and National Highway 48. Connectivity projects like the Atal Setu, Ulwe Coastal Road will provide easy access to the airport from Mumbai city.