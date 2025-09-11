CISF Physical Test Admit Card 2025 Released For Constable Driver, Check After Result Process

CISF PET, PST Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for the 2024 recruitment drive of 1,124 Constable Driver posts. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the force- cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF PST, PET Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card For Both Tests?

Visit the official website of the force- cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit Card PET/PST (CT Driver)".

A new page will open.

Enter your registration id and password.

Click on "Submit" and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

Both the PET and PST test the candidate's physical strength, stamina, endurance and their height, chest measurements and more. Those who clear these tests will undergo document verification and a trade test.

After the trade test, candidates will be required to go through a written examination which would be in Optical Mode Recognition (OMR) mode. The last stage involves a Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) which assesses candidate's overall health.

Of the total 1,124 vacancies, 845 are available for Constable Driver post and 279 for Constable Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator (Fire Services).