Watch: How A CISF Personnel's Small Act Of Kindness Stole The Show At Airport

A heartwarming moment at an airport, shared by the CISF on X, shows a security officer gently ensuring a child's safety while maintaining protocol.

Read Time: 2 mins
A brief yet touching moment at an airport arrival area has drawn widespread appreciation on social media, highlighting the human side of India's security forces. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, shared the incident through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, underscoring how empathy and duty can go hand in hand.

According to the CISF, a young girl, overwhelmed with excitement on spotting her father after his arrival, suddenly rushed ahead without being mindful of security protocols in place. The moment unfolded in a sensitive zone where strict access and safety measures are routinely enforced.

Noticing the situation, a CISF personnel calmly stepped in. Instead of reacting harshly or creating panic, the officer gently guided the child, ensuring her safety while maintaining security norms. The interaction, handled with patience and warmth, ensured that procedures were followed without distress to the child or her family.

The CISF described the moment as one where "duty speaks the language of kindness," emphasising that security responsibilities do not exclude compassion. The post quickly resonated with users online, many praising the force for balancing vigilance with humanity.

Social media users praised the CISF personnel for striking the right balance between compassion and duty. One user remarked that the soldiers of the country embody both kindness and strength, showing gentleness when the situation demands it and courage and bravery when it comes to protecting the nation. Another user felt the child's father should have personally thanked the jawan, adding that the CISF deserves far greater appreciation for such everyday acts of responsibility. Many others echoed similar sentiments, with one comment stating that moments like these are exactly why citizens are always proud of the CISF.

CISF, Airport Security, Human Touch
