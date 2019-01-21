Civil Services Exam On June 2, UPSC To Notify Details In February

UPSC will announce the details of Civil Services exam 2019 at upsc.gov.in.

January 21, 2019
Civil Services Exam On June 2, UPSC To Notify Details In February

UPSC Civil Services Exam In June 2019: Notification In February At Upsc.gov.in


New Delhi: 

Civil Services Exam (preliminary) will be held on June 2. In view of the 10% quota law, this will be the first direct recruitment exam of the government which sees a massive participation every year. The DoPT, on January 19, has notified that, "...10% reservation would be provided for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in central government posts and services and would be effective in respect of all Direct recruitment vacancies to be notified on or after 01.02.2019." The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the notification on February 19. UPSC conducts the exams for Civil Services recruitment in accordance to the rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Civil Services exam, one of the most coveted government exams of the country, is taken by 4-5 lakh candidates every year. More than 10 lakh candidates, however, register for the exam.

The UPSC will release the details of the exam including exam pattern, syllabus and application timeline. The registration window opens for civil services exam remains active for one month.

The UPSC will also notify the vacancies for the Civil Services and posts. In 2018 a total of 782 vacancies were notified by the UPSC which was 20% less than the vacancies notified in 2017. In 2016, 1079 vacancies were notified.

