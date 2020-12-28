BPSC Combined Competitive Exam Candidates Protest Alleged Paper Leak In Aurangabad

BPSC conducted the 66th Bihar combined competitive exam on December 27.

The students appearing for the 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission examination (BPSC) staged a protest at an examination centre in Aurangabad over an alleged paper leak on Sunday (December 27).

As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.

"There are 18 centres here. In one centre students alleged that seal of the question paper was broken. We tried to pacify the protesting students but when they did not listen. We have asked them to give a written complaint. We''re probing the matter," said the DM.

The District Magistrate said that a committee has been formed under Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to look into the matter, and added that the administration has asked the centre incharge to submit a detailed report about the matter.

When asked if the examination will be cancelled in view of the allegations, Mr Jorawal said the cancellation of the examination is not under his jurisdiction, and he will forward the report of his investigation to the higher authorities.

The exam was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm at 888 exam centres. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam. This is the preliminary test for selection to posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

