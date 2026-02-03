BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released, Check Key Dates For CCE, Stenographer, Other Exams

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the updated tentative examination calendar for 2026. Candidates appearing for any of the examinations conducted by the Commission can download the exam timetable from the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Exam Calendary 2026: Key Exam Dates

70th, 71st and 72nd CCE Interview, Exam Dates

The interview for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for recruitment of 2,035 posts is scheduled for January 2026, and the final result is expected to be released around April-May 2026.

For the 71st CCE (1,298 posts), the tentative date for the Mains/Written Examination is April 26, 2026.

The 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination is scheduled for July 26, 2026.

Other Exam Dates

Exam/Post Exam/Result Date Vacancies Project Manager May 30, 2026 9 Auditor, Panchayati Raj Dept. July 5, 2026 102 Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Interview in Feb and Result By March 12 Assistant Environment Officer in Bihar State Pollution Control Board Interview in Feb and Result By March 24 District Sports Officer / Asst. Directors Sports Written Exam Result By Feb 33 Stenographer in BPSC Written Exam on May 9 15 Assistant Section Officer Mains in Feb and Result by March 41 Assistant Professor in various Departments (Specialty) of State Medical College & Hospitals To be declared 1711 Assistant Professor in Govt. Ayurvedic Colleges To be declared - Associate Professor Science Technology and Technical Education Dept To be declared 455

BPSC 2026 Exam Calendar: How To Access And Download The BPSC 2026 Exam Calendar?

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on "Exam Calendar" section on the homepage. Then, click on "Click to download". The 2026 BPSC exam calendar will be downloaded. Save it for future reference.

Download Link: BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Download Link