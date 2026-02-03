Advertisement

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released, Check Key Dates For CCE, Stenographer, Other Exams

BPSC Exam Calendary 2026: Bihar Public Service Commission released the tentative exam calendar for 2026, including key dates for 70th, 71st, and 72nd Combined Competitive Examinations.

BPSC 2026 Exams: Time Table Out, Download Link Here

BPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the updated tentative examination calendar for 2026. Candidates appearing for any of the examinations conducted by the Commission can download the exam timetable from the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Exam Calendary 2026: Key Exam Dates

70th, 71st and 72nd CCE Interview, Exam Dates

  • The interview for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for recruitment of 2,035 posts is scheduled for January 2026, and the final result is expected to be released around April-May 2026.
  • For the 71st CCE (1,298 posts), the tentative date for the Mains/Written Examination is April 26, 2026.
  • The 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination is scheduled for July 26, 2026.

Other Exam Dates

 

Exam/PostExam/Result DateVacancies
Project ManagerMay 30, 20269
Auditor, Panchayati Raj Dept.July 5, 2026102
Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant DirectorInterview in Feb and Result By March12
Assistant Environment Officer in Bihar State Pollution Control BoardInterview in Feb and Result By March24
District Sports Officer / Asst. Directors SportsWritten Exam Result By Feb33
Stenographer in BPSCWritten Exam on May 915
Assistant Section OfficerMains in Feb and Result by March41
Assistant Professor in various Departments (Specialty) of State Medical College & HospitalsTo be declared1711
Assistant Professor in Govt. Ayurvedic CollegesTo be declared-
Associate Professor Science Technology and Technical Education DeptTo be declared455

 

BPSC 2026 Exam Calendar: How To Access And Download The BPSC 2026 Exam Calendar?

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in and click on "Exam Calendar" section on the homepage. Then, click on "Click to download". The 2026 BPSC exam calendar will be downloaded. Save it for future reference.

Download Link: BPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Download Link

