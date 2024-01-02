BPSC Exam Calendar 2024-25 Released, Check Schedules

BPSC exam calendar for 2024-25: The main examination is set for January 3 to 7 of the following year.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2024-25. Candidates can access the calendar and check important dates by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the provisional BPSC examination schedule for 2024-25, the upcoming preliminary phase of the Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC Integrated CCE) is scheduled for September 30, 2024, with results expected on November 3.

The main examination is set for January 3 to 7 of the following year, and result declarations are likely by July 31. Interviews are slated for August 17-28, with the final results announcement on August 31 of the same year.

BPSC exam calendar 2024-25: Steps to follow

Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Navigate to the home page and locate the BPSC 2024-25 exam calendar icon.

Download the provided PDF.

Verify the tentative examination dates.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in for the latest updates regarding BPSC recruitment 2024.



BPSC Exam Calendar 2024-25: Check the exam calendar here