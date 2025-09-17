BPSC To Issue Notification For 1,799 Sub-Inspector Posts Soon, Details Here

Bihar SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Services Commission (BPSC) is set to release a notification for sub-inspector (SI) recruitment in the state. The update was shared by Kiran Kumar, Special Officer of the Commission, who confirmed that the requisition for SI posts has been approved. The official notification is now awaited.

At present, four separate recruitment drives are already in progress. These include 33 posts of enforcement sub-inspector and 28 posts of sub-inspector in the Prohibition department. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to fill the SI recruitment application form online.

Eligibility Criteria

This recruitment will provide another significant opportunity for aspirants in Bihar. According to the previous cycle, candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline are expected to be eligible. The age limit is likely to be between 18 and 37 years, with relaxations applicable as per government rules. The exact details will be confirmed in the official notification.

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the written examination. Candidates will also need to qualify the physical test, though marks will not be added from this stage.

It is to be noted that recruitment drive for 19,838 constable posts in Bihar Police is already under way. The written exam for these posts has been conducted, and candidates are currently awaiting the answer key and results.

Candidates are advised to focus on their preparation while waiting for the announcement.