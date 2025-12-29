BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 Postponed Due To Unavoidable Reasons, Details Here

BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 Postponed: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) 2025 written (objective) competitive examination scheduled to be conducted from January 10 to January 16, 2026. This year's AEDO recruitment drive saw 9.7 lakh applications- the highest ever in commission's history for 935 posts.

According to the post on X.com (formerly twitter), the commission has said that the examination has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons and the new dates will be released soon on its official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

9.7 Lakh Applications For 935 AEDO Posts

The commission had earlier stated that during the last five days of the AEDO registration process, it received an average of 75,000 to 85,000 applications. The process ended on September 26, 2025 and during the last two days of enrollment process, the BPSC received over one lakh applications.

BPSC AEDO Exam Details

The examination will be held in Objective mode in three phases, each testing candidate's knowledge in General Studies, General Knowledge and General Aptitude.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written objective type examination. Three examinations will be conducted, each for two hours, carrying 100 marks.

Number of Vacancies

Vacancies have been reserved for several categories including 374 for Unreserved category (UR), 93 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 150 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 10 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 168 for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 112 for Backward Classes (BC) and 28 for women under the Backward Classes category.

The posts carry a Level 5 pay scale (Rs 29,200), which may be revised. Of the total 935 vacancies, 319 are reserved for women.